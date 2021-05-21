Reportedly 15-member gang of 20-somethings led by 21-year old medical student Riya Gupta, are ensuring to follow a due procedure for processing the requests for blood donation. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In an age when the number of matches on popular dating app Tinder are used to determine the demand to date and be dated, a group of students in medical colleges across Chennai came together on the app to start an initiative ‘Blood Donor Connect’. Under this, the students use the platform to find specific blood donors in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an Indian Express report, the 15-member gang of 20-somethings led by 21-year old medical student Riya Gupta, are ensuring to follow a due procedure for processing the requests for blood donation. They reportedly get around nine-ten requests per day.

“I was not using Tinder for a long time because I was busy with college and other things,” Riya, a medical student at Chennai’s Chettinad Academy of Research and Education was quoted as saying. “Once college was shut down, I thought of re-activating my Tinder application for this purpose. My friends too did that. We met several interesting people through Tinder. I see their bio and if it reads activism then I know this person will be interested in what I got to say. That’s how all these initiatives started,” Riya adds.

Riya who has tagged along with her 15 students from across Chennai for the initiative ‘Blood Donor Connect’ says that as soon as she gets a request for blood, she puts it on her Tinder profile followed by the amplification of the message through social media. Riya claimed that so far 100 members have signed up as donors.

India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for fifth straight day. The Union Health Ministry said that the ten states – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam – reported 76.66 per cent of the 2,59,551 new cases registered in a day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal