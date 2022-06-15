Washington | Jagran News Desk: With Microsoft finally ending it's support for the iconic web browser, Internet Explorer, an era has come to an end. The browser was first launched in 1995 with its last version released in 2013 before being replaced by Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer was once a dominant browser which reached a peak of about 95 per cent market share back in 2003.

Memes and tweets flooded social media handles saying, Goodbye to the browser. A twitter user wrote, "Goodbyes are never easy", with sharing a picture of an animated character saying, "So long partner".

Goodbyes are never easy.



After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. pic.twitter.com/A8XMKIKQg1 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 13, 2022

Another user on Tuesday posted a picture of a grave with Internet Explorer's logo inscribed on it. The caption reads, "Tomorrow, Microsoft ends support for Internet Explorer 11".

Tomorrow, Microsoft ends support for Internet Explorer 11 pic.twitter.com/c7SCG8qDyc — Eddy Vinck (@EddyVinckk) June 14, 2022

The announcement of retirement of the browser didn't come out of the blue. Earlier in May 2021, the company had announced that the application will go out of support on June 15, 2022. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," Microsoft had said.

However, Microsoft in a technical FAQ, stated that it will only phase out on Windows 10 20H2. Operating systems, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 Extended Security updates and some versions of Windows 10 Server would not be affected.

As of May 2022, Google Chrome is the leading internet browser in the world with more than six in ten people using it to browse the internet. The global share of Google Chrome stands at 64.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, Apple Safari is placed at the second position with 19.03 percent share. Microsoft Edge and Mozilla's Firefox are the next two most used web browsers, with market shares of 3.99 percent and 3.26 percent, respectively.

Posted By: Anushka Vats