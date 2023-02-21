Affordable 5G Smartphones: Top 4 Pocket Friendly Handsets With Impressive Specifications And Design

SINCE telecom operators such as Airtel and Jio began rolling out 5G standalone and non-standalone networks in India, the popularity of 5G phones has skyrocketed. It appears that users are migrating to 5G for faster download speeds, lower latency, increased reliability, massive network capacity, and increased availability. However, finding an affordable 5G phone with great bands and features is difficult.

If you are someone who is looking for an affordable 5G phone, here are the top picks that are worth your attention:

1. Lava Blaze 5G:

First on the list is a new addition to the ‘affordable’ category with segment-leading specifications like MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 with up to 6 GB RAM and a 5000 mAh battery with a 10W battery. The phone gets a 6.52 inches IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is based on the last generation of Android 12.

2. Realme 10 Pro 5G:

The Realme 10 Pro 5G also gets a bigger 6.72 inches FHD+ display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU paired with up to 12 GB RAM. The smartphone runs on the current Android 13 Operating system and houses a 5000 mAh with a fast charging support of 33W.

3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G:

Yet another interesting choice with 5G on offer is the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. The smartphone gets a 6.58 inches IPS LCD display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with up to 6GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.

4. Poco M4 5G:

The smartphone gets a 6.58 inches IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The phone runs on the MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and has seven 5G bands on offer.