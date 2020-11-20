New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/ Anurag Mishra: Social media has become an integral part of our daily routine around the world. However, there has been a continuous discussion about its advantages and disadvantages. It has also become a medium to share and express views and opinions regularly and effectively. On average, an internet consumer spends two hours and twenty-two minutes on social media in a day globally. In many countries worldwide, the Global Web Index report has revealed that emerging markets are spending more time on social media in a day on an average.

According to the report published, more than one million people started using social media for the first time in the last twelve months every day, equivalent to almost 12 new users every second. The report also shows that 3.96 billion people use social media today, accounting for roughly fifty-one per cent of the global population. Simultaneously, the usage differs by geography, gender, etc. The data suggesting that there are almost 1.2 men for every woman using social media worldwide.

Among the platforms, Facebook is the most liked platform on social media, followed by YouTube. Facebook's ‘core’ platform now claims more than 2.6 billion monthly active users, while 2 billion people use its top messenger platform, WhatsApp. According to the report, only a small fraction of each platform’s user base is unique, with more than 95 per cent of Facebook’s users aged 16 to 64 reporting that they use at least one other social platform.

Interestingly, social media platforms have taken over the search engines, especially among the younger audiences, with more than half of female internet users aged between 16 and 24 saying that they use social networks when researching products and services. This compares to 46 per cent who say that they use search engines.

Social media is steadily growing in countries with a young population (16–24). Among them, at the top is the Philippines, where people spend the most time on social media. People there are spending close to four hours each day on average. It is followed by Nigeria and Brazil, where people spend approximately three hours and forty minutes on social media per day. In comparison, people in India spend two hours and thirty-six minutes on social media. At the same time, the people of Japan use social media for only 46 minutes.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma