New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a bid to promote Indian apps, the Centre last month had announced the winners of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

The winners for the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge were announced in nine categories by the Centre last month that saw short video app Chingari, news app Logically and health app StepSetGo emerge as top players in their categories.

So as the Centre announces the winners of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, here are some Made-in-India apps and how they can help you:

Chingari:

Chingari is a social media app and is an alternative to TikTok. The app has been download by more than 2.5 million people in India so far. The app is available on both Andriod and iOS and is available in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Odiya, English, Malayalam, and Punjabi.

YourQuote:

Your Quote is a writing app which allows the users to create and share their poems or stories with other like-minded people and allows people to connect with similar interest people. It is available for both Android and iOS.

Koo:

Koo is an app which allows people to follow top Indians and news in Indian languages. It has been built by Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna. It’s available for both iOS and Android users. It also allows the users to express their thoughts in Indian languages with a strong knit local Indian community.

Vande:

Vande is another social app which allows the users to make small videos. It provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe.

Zoho Invoice, Books & Expense:

Zoho Invoice, Books & Expense is an easy-to-use, GST compliant accounting app that helps the users to keep track of their company's financial transactions. It’s available for both Android and iOS users.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma