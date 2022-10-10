7 Free Chrome Extensions That You Should Definitely Add Right Away

Google Chrome extensions are something that enhances your daily browsing experience. It has a number of extensions that help millions of users on a daily basis to do their work faster, with a secure and easy approach. Whether it is correcting your grammar or hiding your WhatsApp web chat or status, it can help you with all of it without having to put your time or effort into it.

However, Google has flooded its extension list but we have selected some of it and as per us here is a list of chrome extensions that you should install right now.

1. Grammarly:

This free-to-download chrome extension will help you in configuring error-free articles, blog posts, captions, and emails. It also helps in curating captions that are clear and engaging at the same time. It also offers plagiarism detection, clarity-focused sentence rewriting, tone adjustments, better word choice, formality level, fluency, and additional advanced suggestions that will definitely help you in impressing your colleagues or teachers.

2. WA WebPlus:

Adding this chrome extension to your WhatsApp Web will help you to use it with more privacy. If you are sitting in a public place it can help you in blurring your recent chats, contact names, and images. It can also be used for the restoration of deleted messages, hiding online status, and blue ticks, and even locking your WhatsApp screen.

3. Buster:

Buster is a browser extension that helps solve difficult captchas by using speech recognition to complete reCAPTCHA audio challenges. Clicking the expand button at the bottom of the reCAPTCHA widget solves the issue. However, it is not guaranteed that it may solve all of it but the results are quite precise and we can definitely recommend this to you.

4. Email Tracker for Gmail:

This browsing chrome extension will let you know if the other person has read your email or not. Just like WhatsApp, you will see a double tick which means the other person has gone through your email and you could expect the reply anytime soon.

5. Save Image as Type:

This chrome extension would help you in saving any image in the PNG, JPG, or WebP format with the context menu on the image. All you have to do is Control-click on the image you want to save as a separate image file, and click Save as Image. From the Files of type list, select the desired file format.

6. Scribe Extension:

If you are someone who needs to create content for your audience or a step-by-step guide, this extension would help you in capturing the display as you complete the process, creating highlighted screenshots and written instructions. Now you would not need to write steps on words.

Individual scribes can be shared with anyone via a link, embed in an existing knowledge base or other tools, or be accessed by teammates with permission.

7. Awesome Screenshot:

Adding this extension to your chrome would help you in capturing high-quality recordings or screenshots. If you are a designer or a video editor, this extension is definitely for you, as it allows you to edit the image on the platform as well.