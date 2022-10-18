5G SIM Upgrade Scam: Beware Of Scammers Asking For Personal Details To Upgrade Your SIM To 5G

After the rollout of 5G services in many parts of the country, people are getting more and more excited and impatient about its usage, speeds, and new technology. Taking on which the scammers have started scamming people.

These scammers tend to be customer care operators of the well-known telecom operator and ask for personal information portraying they are helping you to upgrade your 4G SIM to 5G. The scammers use a phishing method and ask for details about the bank passwords, OTP, or any other related information.

Risk Alert!

Upgradation in tech brings about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G.

Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links.#Scam2022 #5GScam #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/9S0XphLM9Q — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 12, 2022

In a recent tweet, Mumbai police also issued a tweet a few days ago warning them not to fall for these scammers. "Risk alert! Technological upgrades bring a new wave of scammers ready to attack. The latest are scammers offering to guide you to upgrade to 5G. Do not share personal information / your bank and click on unknown links," said Mumbai Police's tweet.

Recently, Airtel has launched its 5G Plus services in 8 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Nagpur. It is following the NSA model through which a user can use 5G services (if he/she has a 5G supported phone) on their existing 4G SIM card.

Jio also recently started the Beta trials of its Jio True 5G on October 6 in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The users reported very high downloading and uploading speeds, that too, without investing anything in tariff packs. However, Jio is planning to extend its beta trials to different cities.