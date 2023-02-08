5G Services Now Available Across 238 Indian Cities: Minister In Lok Sabha

Minister of State Devusinh Chauhan today informed Parliament that 5G services are now available in 238 cities in India.

INDIANS across the country are able to use 5G services, Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan said in the Parliament on Wednesday. He informed that since the end of January 2023, 5G services are available across 238 cities in the country.

"The Government has established a road map to make 5G services available in different parts of the country through rollout obligations. As per the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) dated 15-06-2022 for auction of spectrum and the license conditions, the rollout obligations are required to be met over a period of five years, in a phased manner, from the date of allocation of spectrum," the minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

High speed 5G services were rolled out in India in October 2022, but it was not available widely in the country. Telecom service providers had been allocated 5G spectrum letters, and asked to prepare for its roll out, in August that year.

During the auction of the 5G spectrum, the Department of Telecommunication had received bids worth Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore.

Compared to 5G, 3G and 4G networks have a low latency prevents users from getting the best experience in various sectors. 5G, which is a fifth-generation mobile network, enables users to transmit a large data set at very high speeds.

Sectors like mining, warhousing, telemedicine, manufacturing and several others that require remote data monitoring will are expected to be benefit with the widespread roll out of the high speed 5G network.

Four of India’s largest telecom service providers - Reliance, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone idea - had participated in the 5G spectrum auction.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications has started working to create a framework for security standards around network function virtualisation (NFV). NFV is a key feature of the 5G technology. NFV basically means replacing network appliance hardware by virtual machines.

Currently the National Centre for Communication Security is working on this framework which will be mandatory for all telecom service providers to implement.

(With ANI inputs)