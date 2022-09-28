5G Services May Be Launched In India On October 1

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch 5G services in India on October 1, 2022, at the annual technology conference Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) which will be held at Pragati Maidan. This comes after a tweet by the National Broadband Mission (NBM) which was later deleted.

Furthermore, The Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) is an annual event that is supposed to witness strong participation from industry leaders, including the largest telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. It was announced that PM Modi will be inaugurating the conference, which will be held from October 1 to October 4.

IMC on Twitter stated,“ It gives us immense pleasure to announce the inauguration of "India Mobile Congress" by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Join us at Pragati Maidan on October 01-04, 2022, to witness the biggest Technology event in Asia."

The tweet deleted by NBM has clearly mentioned the rollout of 5G services in India. It said,“ Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition.”

Not only do these tweets hint towards the launch of 5G services in India, industry leaders like Ashwini Vaishnaw (IT and Railway Minister), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman of Reliance Industries), Gopal Vittal (CEO of Bharti Airtel) has indirectly pointed toward this launch in October but in a phased manner.

It is likely that metro cities of India will see these 5G services first and it may take some time to launch them in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.