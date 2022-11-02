5G Rollout In India: All Airtel Users Will Get 5G Services By Mid-December

All the 5G smartphones will soon get their hands on the 5G network by mid-December. This came after the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel, Gopal Vittal announced that all the 5G phones will get the Airtel 5G network starting from next month.

Except for Apple's iPhones, all 5G enabled smartphones will support Airtel 5G services by the middle of this month, according to a senior Bharti Airtel official. The tech giant Apple would be releasing the OTA update soon.

Notably, Airtel became the first company to roll out 5G services in the country by announcing their services in 8 cities. Till now, Airtel is providing 5G services at the rates of 4G plans and is likely to increase the price in the coming future.

"Samsung... I believe there are 27 different 5G models. There are already 16 models that are ready and enabled. Rest will take place between November 10 and 12. All 17 OnePlus models will work on our network. All 34 Vivo models and all 34 Realme models will work on our network. All 33 Xiaomi models and all 14 Oppo models will work. Apple has 13 different models. They plan to release the (software update) around the first week of November, and they should be ready by mid-December "Vittal stated.

According to a report, the Airtel network is in the construction phase and is looking forward to providing 5G services to the whole India by March 2024.

"As the network expands, we will see a significant portion of our current 4G data traffic migrate to Airtel 5G plus. This is significant because it will allow us to gradually transition more and more spectrum to 5G at the touch of a button. On 5G, we've also begun testing the SA (standalone) mode. This mode may be applicable in some enterprise use cases "He stated.