India 5G Launch: Key Takeaways From The Event

PM Modi launched 5G services in India today at the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress Event in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and leading telecom operators like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Kumar Birla, and Sunil Bharti Mittal (Airtel). The event was held at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Before the event started, PM Modi was seen experiencing a few demonstrations given by the telecom operators. It includes Aakash Ambani (Chairman of Reliance Jio).

PM Modi also stressed the importance of Digital India and how 5G is going to revolutionize India. The speech also addressed the importance of 5G in safety, AR/VR, and holograms, in the field of education, cloud gaming, development, and hospitality.

Here are the key takeouts from the IMC event:



1. When will 5G services roll out in the country?

As per Sunil Bharti (Airtel), 8 cities including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune are 5G ready from today. The rest of the country will be 5G enabled by March 2024.

Talking about Jio, the technology will be available in four Indian Metro cities. These are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The rest of the country will get their hands on 5G by next year.

2. Use cases

The panel called the new 5G technology the beginning of a new era, and it can be used to help in converting classrooms into AR/VR classrooms. It can also be massively used in the safety, hospitality, and gaming sectors.

3. Launch of 5G is a gift to 130 cr people: PM

At the event, PM Modi said that 5G is going to revolutionize the telecom industry and it is going to connect the whole of India in a better way. Adding to that, he also mentioned that India is now on the list of ‘Tech Giants’ of the world.

4. India will be 5G enabled in the next year, till then 13 cities will have a 5G network

India will be fully 5G enabled as per the telecom operators that too in a phased manner. However, some of the metro cities have this service starting today. The whole country will get connected to the service and this technology will be accessible to all.

5. Advantages of 5G network

A single user will be able to use a speed of 20 Gbps which will not only help in downloading videos or movies faster but will make VR, cloud gaming, and IoT, more accessible. Also, it has low latency, which will definitely help the gaming industry to grow.

6. Digital India’s success is based on 4 pillars: PM

During the speech, PM Modi mentions 4 pillars on which India’s success can be measured. It includes digital success, cost of the device, digital connectivity, and data cost with the digital-first approach.

7. The implementation of technology for the growth of India

India will not only be a consumer of technology but also look into how it can implement it to digitally grow. “ I will ask all the ministries and officers to use the technology wherever possible.” PM Modi said.

8. India will play a huge role in the technological advancement of the world in this century: PM Modi

“With the launch of 5G in India, we are on the right track. Digital India is on the verge of success.” said the Prime Minister.

9. 5G will take connectivity to the last mile

As the 5G services roll out in a few cities, the government is planning to make the technology accessible to all the citizens of the country. “Children sitting in villages will now have access to education.” The PM said.

10. India to focus on the cost of devices and data tariffs for more digital penetration

India is working on policies that will help MSMEs to reduce the cost of devices. Also, we believe there could be some interesting 5G data tariffs coming our way.