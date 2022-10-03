5G Launched In India: List Of Cities Which Will Get 5G Services First

Here is the list of cities which will witness the 5G services first in India. India is expected to see the launch of 5G services in a phased manner.

By Ashish Singh
Mon, 03 Oct 2022 10:37 AM IST
Minute Read
After the launch of 5G by the hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was expected that India would see better downloading, and uploading speeds with zero latency in a flick. However, this did not happen as the leading telecom operators announced that it may take another year to make India a fully 5G enabled country.

However, it was mentioned that India will see the rollout of 5G in a phased manner. Some places including the metro cities would have a 5G network on their handset first. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi said “ Children sitting in villages will also have the access to online education”. Adding on to that, he said “ I will ensure this network reaches the last mile of Indian boundaries, and nobody will be left behind. “

For your reference, 5G is going to provide 100 times faster uploading, and downloading speeds which will help India to develop its safety, hospitality, and many other industries. During the event, PM Modi and Mukesh Ambani also stressed AR/VR, IoT, and Cloud Gaming.

However, telecom providers like Airtel, Jio, and VI also cleared when they will roll out the 5G services. According to Airtel, the 5G services were enabled in 8 cities and all the services will roll out till March 2024.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani (Chairman of Reliance) announced that the company will roll out all the services by the end of 2023. “We will make all the tariff plans cheap so that every Indian can afford it”, Aakash Ambani said in an interview.

