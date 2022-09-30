5G Launch In India: What Advantages Will 5G Network Provide To Users?

According to the reports, India will soon have 5G technology available as standard. 5G will likely launch tomorrow at the annual technology conference Indian Mobile Conference (IMC) which will be held at Pragati Maidan. Many telecom leaders will also be present there. Let’s dig in about what 5G is going to offer Indian users.

5G, an abbreviation for the fifth generation, is going to be a new global wireless stand. It will be a successor to the 4G network which is currently providing connectivity to almost all the smartphones present in India.

What 5G Is Going To Offer:

Higher multi-GBPS speeds, lower latency, and higher reliability compared to preceding generation mobile networks are some of the advantages of fifth-generation networks.

It is given that people with updated handsets and SIM cards will experience:

Faster network

Better signal strength

Negligible latency

Seamless connectivity

Speedy data speed

The new 5G network will also present use cases against AR/VR, AI, and high-speed broadband, among others, for users. Countries like the United States, South Korea, Europe, and China have taken the lead in 5G deployment.

Earlier, Indira Gandhi International Airport which is considered one of the largest and the busiest airports announced that it is now 5G ready. According to the reports, people will soon be able to use the most advanced and fastest mobile service at the terminal immediately after the 5G services roll out in the country.

Officials have announced that passengers who have 5G enabled phones and SIM cards will be able to experience this technology at the Domestic Departure, International Arrival Baggage area at Terminal 3, and from Terminal 3 Arrivals to Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) opposite the airport.

Along with the airport, visitors to GMR Aerocity Delhi can also experience the 5G network at GMR Square. A 5G network will provide passengers with data speeds that are 20 times faster compared to the current Wi-Fi technology or 50 times faster compared to the present mobile data communication network.