5G In India: These Cities Will Get 5G Services Soon | Check List Here

With the rollout of 5G in India, people are quite excited about the strong networks, faster internet, and a few new industries which are about to get boosted. It includes the concept of cloud gaming and artificial intelligence.

Which Cities Have 5G In India So Far?

Furthermore, the Airtel 5G Plus is available in 8 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. Whereas the Reliance Jio True 5G is testing its Beta version on the NSA model in 4 cities which are Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata.

However, there are cities that could soon get the all-new 5G services as a part of the expansion program. According to a report, here is a list of cities that could get 5G soon:

Jio True 5G:

As a part of its ‘Beta’ testing, Reliance Jio could soon expand to the cities mentioned below :

1. Ahmedabad

2. Bangalore

3. Chandigarh

4. Gandhinagar

5. Gurugram

6. Hyderabad

7. Jamnagar

8. Chennai

9. Lucknow

10.Pune



Airtel 5G Plus:

With the rollout of services on the same day of launch, Airtel is expected to launch the services in:

1. Ahmedabad

2. Gandhinagar

3. Gurugram

4. Kolkata

5. Pune

6. Jamnagar

7. Chandigarh

How Can You Get Ready For It?

All you need to do is have a 5G-enabled smartphone. However, most of the phones including flagship iPhones and Galaxy Phones still require an OTA update in order to become 5G- enabled. But there are many affordable phones available in the market which are suitable for the upcoming technology revolution.

What Is 5G Going To Offer?

With the 5G technology expanding in the country, a user would see the increased download and upload speed, less latency, and more reliability, along with massive network capacity, and increased network strength.