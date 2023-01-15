5G In India: Jio Launches 5G Services In Bihar, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in the states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched Jio True 5G services in the state, starting with the capital city Raipur and the industrial agglomerate Durg and Bhilai. Jio demonstrated the transformational Jio True 5G use cases including those from the healthcare and education sectors to the Chief Minister, at the launch, read a press release from Reliance Jio.

Speaking at the launch of Jio True 5G in the state, Baghel, said, "Today is a proud moment for Chhattisgarh and I am excited to launch Jio's True 5G services for our people. The launch is an important achievement for our state, empowering our people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services."

"Jio True 5G will give an enormous boost to our state initiative, HEIGHT; H-Holistic development; E-Education (equal opportunity for all); I-Infrastructure (supplement of development); G-Governance (sensitive and effective administration); H-Health (healthy body-greatest wealth) and T-Transformation (change for the government & public) taking it newer heights in every sphere and boosting the overall economy, especially rural economy," he said.

In addition, True 5G will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to build 'Nava Chhattisgarh' (New Chhattisgarh).

The states of Bihar and Jharkhand too joined the Jio True 5G map today with Bihar's capital city Patna and the pride of North Bihar Muzaffarpur alongside Jharkhand's capital city of Ranchi and the Steel City of Jamshedpur welcoming Jio True 5G services on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Commenting at the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, "Technology is a great uniter. Jio is proud to launch its Jio True 5G services in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and extend its reach to five states of Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, during such an auspicious time which is marked by festivities, including Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu.

"We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 16 new cities across 8 states across the country, as we step up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023," the spokesperson added.

As per Jio, these new True 5G-powered cities are important tourism, commerce, and industrial destinations in our country.

"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of these regions will not just get the best telecommunication services but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs," read the press release.

"We are grateful to the State Governments of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the states. We continue to work with the governments of all other states in our endeavour to extend the Jio True 5G coverage and to ensure that the benefits of Jio True 5G technology reach users across the country," the statement further read.

Starting January 14, Jio users in 16 cities across the 8 states of Chhattisgarh (Raipur, Durg, Bhilai), Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur), Jharkhand (Ranchi, Jamshedpur), Karnataka (Bijapur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary), Odisha (Rourkela and Brahmapur), Kerala (Kollam), Andhra Pradesh (Eluru), Maharashtra (Amravati)will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they get Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.