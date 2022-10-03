5G In India: How To Enable 5G On Your Smartphone? Check Step-Wise Process Here

After the 5G network was launched in India during an Indian Mobile Congress event held on Saturday, people are waiting for the roll of the services. However, it was announced that Airtel 5G service has started its services in 8 cities with others to roll out soon.

Moreover, most of the buyers who are purchasing a new smartphone are now focusing on 5G phones. Many people already own a 5G phone. And if you are in the 8 cities in which 5G services are available, it obviously means you want to try the network and its claimed data speeds.

To be clear, only having a 5G phone is not going to help you use the service as of now. Also, if you are a user of Jio/Airtel/Vi, you will have to ensure that your area and the phone has 5G connectivity and follow these steps:

Steps To Use 5G On Your 5G-Enabled Smartphone:

1. As mentioned above, please check if your operator is providing you with 5G services in the area you are present. You can either reach out to customer service or the nearby outlets to get the information.

2. If the 5G network is present, then make sure your phone is supporting the 5G network.

3. Now go to the ‘Settings’ of your smartphone, then tap on the ‘Mobile Networks’ options.

4. Select the operator for which you want to enable the 5G connectivity.

5. Click on SIM 1 or SIM 2 and then scroll down to access the ' Preferred Network Type’ option.

6. Enable the option 5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto): This option will automatically connect you to the best possible network available near you. All you have to do is make it a default setting.

7. After this, check for possible software updates on your phone and if there is any update, please install it.

8. Now restart your phone and 5G will start working (if everything is as per the steps mentioned above).

With the new technology, it is expected that you might fasten your work with 10-times faster data speeds as compared to the 4th generation network. The tariff plans are yet to be finalized and the telecom operators have mentioned that they are trying to keep it as affordable as it can be for the price-sensitive Indian market.