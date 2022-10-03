5G In India: How 5G Is Better Than 4G; Know Key Differences Here

The announcement of 5G rolling out soon, too in a phased manner has made people more intrigued about what the new technology is going to offer. However, during the Indian Mobile Congress event, it was highlighted that 5G is going to be a gift for 130 crore people.

Not only about the internet, but it was also stressed that 5G would bring a digital revolution to businesses, defense, gaming, information and technology, hospitality, and many other sectors. If you are also wondering how it can change the whole digital scenario in India, we have got it solved for you:

Why 5G Over 4G?

Connectivity has seen a huge change in the last 2 decades. With 5G, it is all about better connectivity with super fast, low latency widely accessible mobile networks. In the last decade, 1GB of data costs around Rs 300, and now it has come down to Rs 10 per GB. This has contributed in the making of transformational new services.

Until now, service providers had to choose from established wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, and 4G LTE.

How Fast Is 5G Compared To 4G?

It is believed that 5G can reach the speed of 10 GBPS which is up to 100 times faster than the existing 4G network. It is evident that your work would be 100 times faster than before. However, 5G is still in an initial phase and will be developed over time.

With the launch of 5G and these higher speeds, industries like AR/VR and cloud gaming will definitely get a boost, said Mukesh Ambani.

Lesser Latency?

5G in India was launched with the title of fastest and strongest network till now. Talking about the latency (the delay between the sending of information and the response), 4G is between the average of 200-250 milliseconds. On the other hand, 5G stands at 1 millisecond. This will help in developing new devices and services in the coming future for sure.

But there are plenty of other verticals where low latency can have a huge impact. These include virtual reality games, remote surgery, and translation services.

Is 5G More Secure Than 4G?

The answer depends on the deployment of 5G in India.

The good news, however, is that 5G connectivity offers a built-in level of protection for service providers. Any previous cellular network upgrade consisted primarily of a faster internet connection but 5G is different. Yes, it will increase connection speed for smartphone owners. But, more importantly, it will power new services that can transform across a wide range of verticals. And it will combine superfast speeds with strong security.