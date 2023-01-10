5G In India: Airtel Launches 5G Services In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela

Leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela of Odisha.

The company said it has deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, which are hosting the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Customers with the fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Airtel said it would augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Soumendra Sahu, Chief Operating Officer - Odisha, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men's hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience a superfast network that will allow them high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and videos and more."

He also added, "We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and Rourkela. Customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds..."

Airtel 5G Plus would bolster the entire portfolio of services that the telco offers, it said. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The company said India will be able to get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus will boost education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics