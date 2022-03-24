New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Are you looking for a smartphone with a good camera quality but at a budget-friendly price and also want to get your hands on only the latest launches in the market? Well, the demand is quite difficult to find, but fret not, we have the best picks for you. Below are some of the best smartphones with excellent camera quality under Rs. 20,000. And guess what? these are launched in March 2022.

iQOO Z3

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO's new smartphone iQOO Z3 has a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) that performs well in daylight. Its front camera is 16 MP and the phone is equipped with an LED flash. The smartphone has a 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) display, 401 PPI, IPS LCD, and 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a battery step-up of 4400 mAh. Comes with flash charging and has USB Type-C Port. iQOO Z3 performance is powered by Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single Core + 2.4 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core), Snapdragon 768G and 6 GB RAM.

Price: Rs. 19,990

Realme XT

This phone's primary camera step up is 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad. It also comes with LED flash and has a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) display, 403 PPI and Super AMOLED. Its battery supports 4000 mAh, VOOC charging 3.0 and has a USB Type-C port. The performance is powered by Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core), Snapdragon 712 and 4 GB RAM.

Price: Rs 16,999

OPPO F19s

This phone comes with triple primary cameras (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), LED flash, and 16 MP front camera. It has a display of 6.43 inches (16.33 cm), 409 PPI, AMOLED, with 60 Hz refresh rate. The battery supports, 5000 mAh, flash charging, and has USB Type-C port. Its performance is powered by Octa core (2 GHz, Quad Core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core), Snapdragon 662, and 6 GB RAM.

Price: Rs 18,580

OPPO A74 5G

OPPO A74 5G comes with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple primary cameras setup, LED flash, and 8 MP front camera. The display is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm), 405 PPI, IPS LCD, with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The battry supports 5000 mAh, has fast charging and is of USB Type-C port. Performance is powered by Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core), Snapdragon 480 and 6 GB RAM.

Price: Rs 16,990

Vivo V20

This one comes with triple primary cameras (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), dual-color LED flash and 44 MP front camera. The display has 6.44 inches (16.36 cm), 409 PPI, AMOLED, and 60 Hz refresh rate. Battery supports 4000 mAh and flash charging. Performance is powered by Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core), Snapdragon 720G and 8 GB RAM.

Price Rs. 18,994

Posted By: Sugandha Jha