New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta formerly named Facebook has rolled out new updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger and for the first time on Instagram stories and direct messages in India. In a bid to push towards building a metaverse platform, Meta is also adding new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities. For the lesser-known, 3D avatars are the digital or animated avatars of users.

"Representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world. Avatars are just the first step toward enabling everyone to express themselves in their unique ways," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships, Meta India in a statement.

"When you create your avatar you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self," he added.

The updated 3D Avatar on Meta and Instagram adds Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) in a variety of colours, and on all platforms including Virtual Reality. It also includes wheelchairs, which will appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats and in DMs on Instagram.

The company said it is also improving the look of Avatars, subtle adjustments have been made to certain facial shapes and skin shaders to make avatars more authentic. It will continue to add more options over time based on feedback from the community, the company noted.

Here's How you can create your 3D avatar on Meta, Messenger and Instagram?

-For Meta, open app and go to its Menu

-Scroll down to Avatars and tap on “Edit your Avatar”

- Facebook will offer you a lot of options to customise your Avatar, including dresses, face shapes, eye shapes, hairstyles etc.

-Customise your Avatar to your liking and create it.

-The next step is to share your newly-created 3D Avatar

-Go to Avatars

-Tap the “Share to Feed option at the bottom

-Share your Avatar to your feed

For messenger and Instagram, you can do the same by tapping on your profile picture and then tapping on “Avatar” and then repeating the steps mentioned above.



Here is how you can send stickers of your Avatar in Messenger chats:

-Open the messenger application and tap on a conversation to open it

-Tap on stickers to view your avatar sticker pack

-Choose a sticker you want to send and tap on it to send it.

