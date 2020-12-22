In this article, let's know about the changes which will come into effect from January 1, 2021, in WhatsApp, Twitter and in rules related to the mobile calling.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphones have become an essential part of one's life in the present times as they now cater to almost every need of a person. With the increasing trend of smartphones, the network providers have also reduced the tariffs of mobile recharges which resulted in people making hours-long mobile calls and extensively using apps like Twitter and WhatsApp. However, some new changes will take place from this new year, which will take a toll on the usage of these apps and also on mobile calling.

In this article, let's know about the changes that are going to be implemented in WhatsApp, Twitter and in rules related to the mobile calling.

WhatsApp to shut operations on old software from 1 January:

From January 1, Whatsapp will shut on your old mobile phone. WhatsApp is removing support for older versions of Android and iPhone. In such a situation, WhatsApp will not work on smartphones running on iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 operating systems and older versions. Support of WhatsApp can also be removed from iPhone 4 or older iPhones. Talking about Android smartphones, WhatsApp will not be supported on smartphones running on Android 4.0.3 or earlier versions. Smartphones in which WhatsApp will not work include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, Samsung Galaxy S2 among others.

Mandatory to put '0' before calling on mobile from a landline

There is going to be a big change in the world of mobile calling from January 15 next year. Under this change, from January 15 2021, it will be mandatory to put '0' before the mobile number to make a call from a fixed phone i.e. landline to mobile. To implement the new system, the telecom department has directed companies to make necessary arrangements by January 1. The Ministry of Communications, however, has said that there will be no change in dialling plans for calls from landline to landline, mobile to landline and mobile to mobile. A proposal was issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) to impose 0 for calling from landline to mobile.

Account verification process in Twitter will start again from January 20

Twitter has announced to restart the process of account verification from January 20. Meaning, now the common public account will be able to get the blue verified tick again. At the same time, verification of inactive accounts will be stopped. Twitter users should be cautious while using Twitter from January 20 after the introduction of the new policy, because the verification badge, i.e the blue tick mark, will be removed for violation of Twitter's policy. Twitter has said in its blog that verification badges will be removed from those accounts which are not active or their details are incomplete. Under Twitter's new policy, if an account is found to be in violation of the rules, its verification will also be removed.

Posted By: Talib Khan