New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian women’s hockey team narrowly missed out on Bronze medal after losing to Great Britain, 4-3, while managing to pull of its best ever performance by ending up among the top four in Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted the spirits of Rani Rampal-led Hockey squad in a telephonic conversation after the match in which PM consoled a heartbroken Hockey squad and told them to not cry since they have become an inspiration to Crores of girls back home.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Aap sab log bahot badhiya khele hain. Itna paseena bhahaya hai....aapka paseena medal nahi laa saka lekin desh ki karodo betiyo ke liye prerna ban gaya.... Aap log rona band kijiye. Desh aaj aap par garv kar raha hai. (You guys gave your blood and sweat. While it didn't result in a medal, it has become an inspiration for Crores of daughters back home. None of you should cry or feel back. Please stop crying as you guys have made the whole country proud)."

PM Modi also enquired about Indian forward Navneet Kaur’s eye injury upon which captain Rani Rampal informed that Navneet has underwent four stitches near her eye.

Credit Gurjit Kaur's double strikes on the goalpost, India had bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to go 3-2 up by the end of the first half. However, what followed was an unforgettable heartbreak for Indian girls, as well as the entire nation as Great Britain beat the Indian women team 4-3 to earn their third successive medal at the Olympics. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Great Britain had won the gold medal.

Indian field Hockey had a dream run in Tokyo Olympics after several decades in what came to mark as the moment of resurgence of India’s original sports obsession. While Manpreet Singh-led Men’s Hockey team took India to a Bronze medal win in Hockey after 41 years, Rani Rampal-led squad came as close to clinch an Olympic medal.

