New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian shuttlers for their historic victory over defending champions Indonesia to clinch Thomas Cup 2022 after over seven decades. Interacting with the Indian contingent of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, PM Modi also lauded Kidambi Srikanth for successfully leading the Indian team in the tournament.

"The 'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players," said PM Modi, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Earlier, we never used to excel in Thomas Cup. The majority of the people of the country had no idea about such a big tournament taking place. Now, I would like to congratulate the entire team as after decades you have hoisted the Indian Cup at that level, and I am extremely proud."

Interacted with our badminton champions, who shared their experiences from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. The players talked about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton and more. India is proud of their accomplishments. https://t.co/sz1FrRTub8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

Indian scripted history on May 15 by winning its first-ever Thomas Cup in Singapore. The team was led by Kidambi Srikanth, who on Sunday said the players will always be proud to say that they were backed by the Prime Minister. He said PM Modi's interaction with the players will help athletes do well in the future.

"Everyone was playing well, so my only aim was to bring all of us together as it was a team event and we had to play like a single unit. We used to have small discussions within ourselves about how to go about the game and I did not have to do much being a captain as everyone in the team had been doing good," he told PM Modi when asked about his mindset while leading the team.

This was PM Modi's second interaction with the Indian team, which also included Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and others. Earlier, he had held a telephonic conversation with them immediately after the team lifted the Thomas Cup trophy.

During that interactions, the Prime Minister had also thanked the parents of the players for helping them develop into world beaters and doing the country proud with their exploits on the global stage.

"You all have made it... It is one of India's finest sporting wins," PM Modi had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma