New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The coronavirus pandemic plunged the sporting calendar into disarray, forcing some of the biggest tournaments to be postponed to 2021. Events that did take place in the second half of 2020 went through pangs of uncertainty despite being encapsulated in bio-bubbles. The case in point is Indian Premier League 2020, which was thrown into jeopardy after two Chennai Super Kings players tested positive for coronavirus. As the year draws to a close, let us look at five major sporting events that were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed into 2021 -- the first such delay in the tournament's 124-year history. The tournament will now be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021, while the paralympic games will be held from August 24, 2021 till September 5, 2021. The Olympic games had never been postponed in its 31 editions since the first modern Olympics in 1896, though they were cancelled thrice: in 1916, 1940 and 1944 due to war. The delay was a major blow to Japan, which had invested as much as USD 12 billion in the run-up to the tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council deferred the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to October 2021. The global event was scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the country’s cricket board had already expressed its inability to host the event. Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings termed the idea of hosting T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic as “unrealistic”.

EURO 2020

On March 17, the UEFA announced the postponement of EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021. The 24-team European Championship was originally scheduled to be held between June 12 to July 12

Wimbledon 2020

Wimbledon was one of the the biggest sporting events to be altogether cancelled due to the pandemic. The tournament was scheduled to be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, between June 29 and July 12.

Indian Premier League

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was delayed by nearly six month due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. The tournament was finally held between September 19 and November 10. Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL for the record-extending fifth time.

