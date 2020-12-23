Yearender 2020: Several major events were postponed to 2021 due to the the pandemic; some, like Wimbledon, were cancelled altogether, and the tournaments that did take place went through pangs of uncertainty despite being encapsulated in bio-bubbles.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The coronavirus pandemic brought the entire sporting world to a standstill for over four months. Several major events were postponed; some, like Wimbledon, were cancelled altogether, and the tournaments that did take place went through pangs of uncertainty despite being encapsulated in bio-bubbles. As the year draws to a close, let's look at some of the major events that were held in the second half of 2020 amidst the pandemic.

Indian Premier League

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was held between September 19 and November 10, nearly six months after being indefinitely delayed amidst the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. The season received the highest TV ratings in the history of the cash-rich league. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians bagged IPL title for the record-extending fifth time.

2020-21 Premier League

The 29th season of the English Premier League began on September 12, over a month after being delayed amidst the pandemic. Fans were allowed to attend matches in the low-risk areas from December 5 following the end of nationwide lockdown on December 2.

2020 US Open

The 140th edition of US Open was held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu decided not to compete in the tournament held amidst the pandemic. Furthermore, Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament after unintentionally struck a linesperson with a ball during a match. Dominic Thiem won the men's singles title while Naomi Osaka bagged the women's singles title.

Champions League

The 66th season of Europe's premier club football tournament began began in October. A total of 32 teams competed in the group stage held between October 20 and November 9. The final will be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 29, 2021

Italian Open

The 77th edition of the Italian Open was played on the outdoor clay courts at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy in September. Novak Djokovic won the men's singles title while Simona halep bagged the Women's singles title.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja