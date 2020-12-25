Year-ender 2020: So as the year comes to an end, let's recall how the coronavirus pandemic affected the world and changed sporting events.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly the whole world and has forced us to make changes in our lives. A number of significant events, including the Olympics, ICC World T20 and French Open were supposed to be held this year but were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. Though sports slowly returned to the fold in July, the dynamics of such events were completely changed and several new rules were introduced to ensure the safety of the players and fans. So as 2020 comes to an end, let's recall how the coronavirus pandemic affected the world and changed sporting events:

Bio-Bubble environment

Due to the coronavirus crisis, all sporting events were held in a bio-bubble environment. A bio-bubble is a safe and secure environment in which people from the outside world are not allowed to enter in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In bio-bubble, only players, coaching staff, match officials and other authorised persons are allowed to enter and that too after testing COVID-19 negative.

No saliva shine

Saliva is an essential part of cricket and is required to shine the ball. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world body which governors cricket, has now banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandatory quarantine

In many games, especially cricket, players visit a foreign country well in advance to get acclimatised to the conditions. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, players now need to serve a mandatory quarantine period in isolation whenever they visit a foreign country. They also need to get themselves tested for COVID-19 twice or thrice, depending upon the protocols laid down by the boards.

Behind closed doors

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the tournaments that were held in 2020 were organised in empty stadiums. This means the crowd, which is an essential part of a sporting event, was removed and fans were not allowed to enter the stadiums.

No handshakes, hugging or high-fives

The coronavirus pandemic has also forced authorities to ban handshakes, hugging and high-fives between players. These days, players are now only allowed to greet each other with a fist pump to ensure social distancing.

