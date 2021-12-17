New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: For Indian sports, 2021 remains a landmark year when the histories were rewritten to stitch together unforgettable records and moments of sports glory. As COVID-19 became a pandemic in 2020, the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled for 2021 and that’s when the incredible was achieved by the Indian sportspersons. Both Olympians and Paralympians managed to put together the best-ever medal tallies for India in Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile in Cricket – the usual mainstay constituent of Indian sports fandom – 2021 became witness to some well-played debuts and records.

These are the five events that made 2021 a worthwhile year for Indian sports.

Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold Rush

Athletics, India, Gold. These three words were never used together until Neeraj Chopra’s historic throw of Javelin in Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj gave India its first ever Olympic medal in Athletics, and that too the Gold. The 87.58 meter throw by Chopra set a new benchmark for the ages on an unforgettable Tokyo evening in August this year.

Resurgence of Hockey

The field sport that has given India its most number of Olympic medals (12; 8 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze), was awaiting its moment of comeback, and 2021 became the year that witness this exact moment of comeback. Both Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams led by their captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal pushed the accelerator of their respective games. While Men’s Hockey team won an Olympic medal, after nearly 5 decades, Rani Rampal’s girls on field fell short of a medal in a stunning Bronze medal match against Great Britain. 2021 became the year that marked Hockey’s ‘Praan Pratishtha’ (the sacred moment of bringing life into an object/person/event) in popular Indian psyche.

When Hindustan became ‘Sindhu’stan

Just when Indian Men’s Hockey team reached in Olympic semi-finals for the first time since 1972 Munich Olympics, PV Sindhu, the Indian Badminton superstar became the first Indian woman athlete to win two back-to-back Olympic medals. Sindhu beat the Chinese He Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal match to claim her second Olympic medal after 2016 Rio Olympics (where she had won the silver). The 26-year-old, who also has five World Championship medals, ended up putting her name up amongst the greatest sportspersons in Indian history so-far. PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan – India’s third highest civilian honor – for her historic contribution to the sports of Badminton.

Avani Lekhara’s double Paralympic medal haul

20-year-old Avani Lekhara scripted history as she won two back-to-back medals – the Gold in 10m air rifle standing and bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions – in Tokyo Paralympics, becoming the first Indian woman athlete to achieve so. She also became the first Indian female athlete to win the Paralympic Gold in Tokyo this year. Avani’s Tokyo heroics were symbolised into Khel Ratna Award that she was bestowed with by the Government of India this year.

Shafali Verma, Shreyas Iyer’s record-breaking Test debuts

17-year-old Shafali Verma scored 159 runs in 2 innings in her debut test match against England and was named player of the match.

In yet another record breaking Test debut, Shreyas Iyer surpassed the test debut statistics by the greats such as Sunil Gavaskar and was also named player of the match for his 105 and 65 run knocks in the debut test match against New Zealand in Kanpur.

