Ranchi | Jagran Sports Desk: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Friday got himself involved in a heated argument during the first game of the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

During the time of age verification, one wrestler was found to be above 15 years, due to which he was banned from participating in the competition. Following this, the wrestler stepped on the stage and started arguing with Brijbhushan Singh. Later, the wrestler insisted him to step into the ring.

Bhushan, meanwhile, tried to calm down the situation and asked the wrestler to step down from the stage, however, he did not listen to him and continued shouting on the stage. Seeing this, Bhushan lost his temper and slapped the wrestler in front of everyone. This created a lot of hullabaloo in the stadium.

Brijbhushan also said that no one will tolerate indiscipline and if the wrestler would have participated in the competition despite his overage, then it would have left a bad impression on other wrestlers.

Jharkhand Wrestling Association President Bhola Nath Singh also said that overage wrestlers taking part in competitions for younger wrestlers is a big problem and sports authorities should acknowledge this issue and try to stop this practice. "In such a situation, if the wrestling federation would have allowed the overage wrestler to participate in the game, then it would have delivered a wrong message", Bhola Nath said.

