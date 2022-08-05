Wrestler Bajrang Punia Wins Historic Gold Medal At CWG 2022

CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia bagged the very first Gold for India in the sport of wrestling in the commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022

By Ashita Singh
Updated: Fri, 05 Aug 2022 10:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Wins Historic Gold Medal At CWG 2022

Bajrang Punia bagged the very first Gold for India in the sport of wrestling as he beat Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling final on Day 5 of CWG 2022. Meanwhile, Bajrang defeated England's George Ramm in the semifinals of wrestling today.

Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia reached the semifinal of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarterfinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 6-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute. He did not even give his Mauritius opponent a chance to score.

Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Also Read
CWG 2022: Wrestler Anshu Malik Bags Silver In Women's 57Kg Category
CWG 2022: Wrestler Anshu Malik Bags Silver In Women's 57Kg Category

Punia was highly dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.