Wrestler Bajrang Punia Wins Historic Gold Medal At CWG 2022

Bajrang Punia bagged the very first Gold for India in the sport of wrestling as he beat Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling final on Day 5 of CWG 2022. Meanwhile, Bajrang defeated England's George Ramm in the semifinals of wrestling today.

Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia reached the semifinal of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarterfinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 6-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute. He did not even give his Mauritius opponent a chance to score.

Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Punia was highly dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall.