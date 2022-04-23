New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Bringing pride to India, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya clinched the gold medal by beating Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat 12-2 in the final of the 57kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Ravi, who hails from Nahri village in Sonepat, yet again showed his immense physical prowess and tactical superiority when he defeated Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat. Ravi had won gold at the 2020 edition in Delhi and in Almaty last year.

While wrestler Bajrang Punia won silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after losing 1-3 to Iran's Rahman Mousa in the 65kg category.

Naveen clinched a Bronze medal by defeating Mongolian wrestler by fall in 70 Kg weight. He won against local wrestler Temuulen Enkhtuya after he pinned him to end the bout in the first round itself.

Satyawart Kadian won a Bronze Medal by defeating Turkmenistan wrestler by 10-0 points in the 97 Kg weight category of the Asian Championship.

Gourav Baliyan lost in the final bout and settled for a Silver medal in the 79 Kg weight category of the Asian Championship.

