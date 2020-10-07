New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday stepped down from the post of Deputy Director in the Sports Department, Haryana. Though she cited "unavoidable reasons" behind her decision in her resignation letter, Phogat is planning to devote full time to active politics".

"I want to devote full time to active politics. Baroda bypoll in Sonipat and Bihar state assembly polls are going to be held next month and I have decided to work for the party (BJP) in these elections," she told news agency PTI.

In her resignation letter, Phogat mentioned that she had recently joined the Department but due to some "unavoidable reasons" she was unable to continue the government service. Winner of the 2014 Commonwealth Games,, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri assembly constituency in the state as a BJP candidate. Earlier, she had resigned from the post of police sub-inspector on August 13, 2019, a day after joining the BJP with her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Droncahraya award winner.

Babita Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach. The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal'', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha