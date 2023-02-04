Would Never Do Anything Which Would Bring My Country Into Disrepute: Dipa Karmakar Reacts On Her Suspension

Following the announcement of a 21-month suspension by the International Testing Agency for the use of a prohibited substance, India's ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar has reacted by saying that she would never do anything which will harm the reputation of her country.

Dipa's 21-month suspension will end on July 10 this year. She tested positive for higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list). The positive sample was collected out-of-competition control on October 11, 2021.



"Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career. In October 2021, my sample was obtained for out-of-competition testing and sent for assessment. The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of. I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the international federation," Dipa said in a statement on Twitter.

The 29-year-old athlete is happy with the handling of her case as the suspension has been reduced by three months by the ITA.

"I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by 3 months and back dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023," she added.

Further, Dipa slammed media reports which declared she is serving a two-year ban for failing to inform WADA about her whereabouts.

"Multiple media reports have speculated that I was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS). However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter," Dipa further stated.

"It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned. Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind. Gymnastics is all I have, and I would never do anything which would bring myself or my country into disrepute. Cannot wait to get back on the floor!."

Dipa earned huge adulation from countrymen for her stunning performance in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She missed the bronze medal by the slightest of margin with a score of 15.066 points only 0.150 less than bronze medal winner Giulia Steingruber of Switzerland.

Recently, Dipa competed at the FIG World Cup in Baku, where she made the vault final but failed to place in the top eight in the balanced beam event.