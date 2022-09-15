World Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Clinch 2 Medals

Ace Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday created history with her World Wrestling Championships bronze medal as she became the only Indian woman to win two medals at the prestigious event.

In the 53kg category bronze medal bout, Vinesh registered an outstanding 8-0 win over Sweden's Emma Malmgren. This was her second medal in the World Championships. Earlier in 2019, she had won the bronze medal.

🇮🇳's @Phogat_Vinesh wins her 2nd #WorldChampionship 🥉 after defeating Sweden's Joana Malmgren 8-0



Great resilience by #VineshPhogat after shocking 1st round defeat yesterday.



She has now also become 1️⃣st Indian woman to have won 2️⃣ World Championships medals in #Wrestling 🤼‍♀️

Road To Bronze Medal:

Vinesh won the medal after showing great resilience and grit in the tournament as she faced a defeat at the hands of the 2022 Asian championships silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia in her qualification round.

History Scripted at Belgrade!



Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh on the spectacular bronze medal win in the 53kg category of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia!

Khulan Batkhuyag stormed through to the final by winning her next matches, thus giving Vinesh a shot at the bronze medal. However, the road was not easy for Vinesh as she had to win three repechage round matches on her way to claiming the medal.



The India wrestler defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan by 4-0 in her first repechage match. Vinesh reached her bronze medal after securing a win against Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova on Win by injury (VIN).

After that, she played her historic bronze medal match and created history. The 2022 World Wrestling Championships started in Belgrade, Serbia on September 10 and will culminate on September 18.