Spain vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ESP vs JPN Match Live On TV And Online In India

In their final group stage match, Spain will take on Japan to seal the spot for the last 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 2010 World Cup champions Spain are yet to seal a spot for the next round from Group E. They are at the top of the table with four points after a win and a draw. A draw or win against Japan will be enough for the European side to prolong their stay in Qatar.

On the other hand, Japan had a bittersweet campaign in the showpiece event so far as they defeated four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their opening match but lost to Costa Rica 0-1 in their previous match. Japan need to beat Spain in order to continue in the tournament.

Spain have scored the most goals in the tournament so far and tops the list with eight goals, off them seven came against Costa Rica in their opening match.



The teams have met only once before in a friendly in 2001 won by Spain 1-0.

Where Is Spain vs Japan Match Be Played?

Spain vs Japan match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan which has a Capacity of 45,857.

When Will Spain vs Japan Match Be Played?

Spain vs Japan match will be played on Friday, December 2 at 00:30 AM in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Spain vs Japan Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.