New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on May 7, people observe World Athletics Day with an aim to create awareness regarding the importance of fitness and encourage people to play sports. Back in 1996, the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) introduced the day. Now, the day is known as World Athletics—the international governing body for athletics.

On this day, school and colleges witnesses a lot of different events, competitions, and tournaments. However, these were stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

World Athletics Day 2022: Date

World Athletics Day is an annual event and is celebrated every year on May 7. The day marks the creation of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), formerly the International Amateur Athletic Federation. The organisation was created as a social responsibility project named 'Athletics for a Better World'.

World Athletics Day 2022: History and significance

Back in 1996, then-IAAF President Primo Nebiolo established World Athletics Day. The day aims to provide opportunities to students of schools colleges, and other organisations regarding sports. Seeing that, the IAAF started arranging different sports events in order to promote the importance of physical activity.

The main aim of the IAAF is to emphasize on sports skills of young people and also make sure that they participate as much as they can in athletics. IAAF also aims to raise awareness about the benefits of fitness.

On this World Athletics Day, let's dedicate the day to the Golden boy of India, Neeraj Chopra. Born on December 24, 1997, Neeraj Chopra is an Indian track and field athlete, who made the entire nation proud by winning a gold medal in Olympic 2020. Later Neeraj emerged as India's first track-and-field Olympic gold-medallist. With a best throw of 87.58 metres, the 23-year-old took scripted history by securing the first place in the men's javelin throw final. Neeraj Chopra was born in a Ror family in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen