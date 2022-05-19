New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's Nikhat Zareen won a gold medal after the boxer defeated Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the 52kg final of the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai rival to win via a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion. Before Nikhat, six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

Apart from Zareen's gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home with bronze medals.

A 12-member Indian contingent was sent to participate in the competition and while the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years, Mary Kom had last won the gold in the 48kg in the 2018 edition.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh