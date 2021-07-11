Djokovic became the second only man after Rod Laver (1969) to win all three major Grand Slam titles in a season; French Open, Australian Open and now Wimbledon Open. A gold medal at Tokyo Olympics could make him the first ever Golden Grand Slam by a male player.

London/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday, equaling the number of grand slam wins held by the other two Tennis legends of the era – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – coming at 20 Grand Slam wins each.

In what became a dramatic turnaround from an edgily balanced Djokovic, the 34-year-old Serb defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini by 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-4, in the presence of a 15,000 strong crowd.

Djokovic became the second only man after Rod Laver (1969) to win all three major Grand Slam titles in a season; French Open, Australian Open and now Wimbledon Open. A gold medal at Tokyo Olympics could make him the first ever Golden Grand Slam by a male player. The Serb Tennis star now has 85 career titles. At the same time. Djokovic is now the first ever man to break the $150 million prize money barrier in the history of international Tennis.

Berrettini a true 'Italian hammer': Djokovic after winning

Referring to the tough contest that Wimbledon Men's finals became, Djokovic called Matteo Berrettini a true 'Italian hammer', puttting in context the famed Italian hammers of times of Roman era, credited to carving out some of the greatest pieces of architecture the world has seen.

"It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin," said Djokovic.

Displaying a remarkable sportspersonship, Nadal also expressed gratitude to two other legends of present-day international Tennis.

"Great tributes to Rafa, Roger. They are legends. Two of the greatest players I have ever faced in my career. They are the reasons I am where I am today. They showed me what I need to do mentally, physcially, tactically to reach this level," Djokovic said.

