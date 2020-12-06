Farmers' Protest: Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday met the farmers at the Delhi-Singhu border and said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna if their demands are not fulfilled.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the intensifying farmers' protest, Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh on Sunday met the farmers at the Delhi-Singhu border and warned that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the farmers' demands are not fulfilled.

"If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I'll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - the highest sporting honour of the nation," Singh said, who had joined Congress earlier and contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Several celebrities have met the farmers and have come out in their support, urging the central government to fulfil their demands. Earlier on Saturday, Bollywood singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh also met farmers at the Delhi-Singhu border.

He saluted the farmers protesting against Centre's three acts and said that they "have created a new history". "This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma