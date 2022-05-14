Bangkok |PTI: HS Prannoy produced a lion-hearted effort in the decisive fifth match as the Indian men's badminton team scripted history by reaching the title clash of the Thomas Cup Final for the first time ever with a 3-2 victory over Denmark in an edge-of-the-seat semifinal. The Indian team, which never went past the semi-finals after 1979, showed tremendous fighting spirit as it came from a match down to outwit the 2016 champions.

While world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept India in the hunt, it was once again left to Prannoy to take the team home when the tie was locked 2-2.

Up against world number 13 Rasmus Gemke, Prannoy suffered an ankle injury after slipping on the front court while going for a return but the Indian continued after taking a medical timeout. He looked in pain and his on-court movement also looked restricted but despite all odds, he produced a sensational performance to come up trumps 13-21 21-9 21-12 to etch India's name in the history books.

Soon after the win, the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages.

See tweets here:

What a moment for Indian Badminton! 👏🏻 🏸



Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the #ThomasCup, assuring 🇮🇳 a medal!



Well done Srikanth, Prannoy, Chirag, Satwiksairaj & Lakshya. pic.twitter.com/9OlFhBBMLO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022

Yesss!!! Quite simply an incredible, historic win for India to reach the final of the Thomas Cup. Srikanth, Prannoy and the doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag have put in some consistent & colossal performances over the week to beat 2 powerhouses in Malaysia and Denmark 🏸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RDnRTi9ikI — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 13, 2022

A win that will echo for ages 🇮🇳

Fantastic effort from our badminton team to beat Malaysia and ensure our first-ever medal in #ThomasCup.

Kudos to you all! — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 13, 2022

It feels very special to witness the history and today team India has made into the finals of #ThomasCup 2022.

Come on boys #GoForGold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nlnginc2PU — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) May 13, 2022

India through to the Thomas Cup final beating Denmark. Amazing!!!! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 13, 2022

Wow wow wow! 👍👍👍 india reaches Thomas Cup finals! This is one of the most amazing moments in Indian sport! Salute to each of you badminton champs! Proud of all of you! @PRANNOYHSPRI @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 13, 2022

Beating the formidable Denmark team, India creates history by entering Thomas cup finals!! https://t.co/5RGocnrNF8 — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) May 13, 2022

India will now take on 14-time champions Indonesia, the most successful team in the history. Indonesia edged out Japan 3-2 in their semifinal. It was a creditable performance from the Indian team, which on Thursday had snapped a 43-year long wait by reaching the semifinals with a 3-2 win over five-time champions Malaysia, a feat last achieved in 1979.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen