Who Will Host FIFA World Cup 2026? Check Details Here

A very sucessful edition of FIFA world Cup 2022 just concluded in Qatar with Argentina as the title winner after 36 years of wait. Despite being in midst of controversies, this year's world cup managed to break some records and leave a different impression on fans, especially after Argentina's Lionel Messi's dream came true. FIFA is a festival that arrives every four years and now, fans have already started preparing for the next one which will be held in the year 2026.

In 2026, the FIFA world cup will be jointly hosted by 3 nations: the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to FIFA, in the coming year 2026, a completely new format would be introduced that will give platforms to 48 nations. Let us tell you that, the three countries won the bid to host the tournament in 2018 and named it “United 2026” after a majority of FIFA’s congress voted in favour of these nations against Morocco.

Meanwhile, Canada just like Qatar will be hosting the world cup for the first time while Mexico and United States have hosted the world cup twice and thrice respectively.

List Of Venues In the United 2026:

For 2026, FIFA has released a list of sixteen cities from these three countries hosting the matches. Among them, eleven are from the United States, two are from Canada and 3 are from Mexico.

Atlanta, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami are US cities while Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey and Estadio Akron in Guadalajara are Mexico venues and BMO Field in Toronto and Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton is the Canadian venue.

FIFA Host in 2030:

Currently, the bids are going on for hosting 2030 world cup and no official announcement has been made yet. Ukraine, Spain and Portugal are bidding jointly for the host position. Besides the three nations, Morocco, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina are eyeing the host position.