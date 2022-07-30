Who Is Sanket Sargar, India's First Medal Winner In Commonwealth Games 2022

Sanket Sargar made the country proud on Saturday as he bagged the first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, which is being held in Birmingham, England. Hailing from Maharashtra, Sargar won a silver medal in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event with a total of 248kg (113kg in snatch, 135 in clean and jerk).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his efforts and congratulated him. "Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," wrote Modi on his Twitter.

Who Is Sanket Sargar?

Sanket comes from Sangli, Maharashtra and his father owns a pan shop. He took up wrestling when he was 13-year-old and has been scripting history at major events, including Commonwealth Weightlifting Champonships 2021 in Tashkent where he won a gold medal.

Earlier in February this year, he had qualified for Commonwealth Games with his performance at the Singapore Weightlifting International event. He also registered victory by winning a gold medal and had set a national record of 138kg at the Khelo India University Games 2020.

Sanket Sargar At Commonwealth Games 2022:

Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249 kg, consisting of 107 kg in Snatch and 142 kg in Clean and Jerk. Meanwhile, The Indian weightlifter missed out on the Gold medal because of the unfortunate injury in his second clean and jerk attempt but ended with a silver nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, congratulated the 22-year-old. Taking to Twitter Thakur wrote, "Sanket Sargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the 🥇 by a whisker, but India is really proud of you. Congratulations Sanket! Cheer4India."