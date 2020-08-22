Malik’s name was omitted from the list on grounds that she has already been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna — the highest sporting honour of India.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Miffed by her omission from the list of Arjuna awardee this year, Olympic bronze medallist and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee Sakshi Malik on Saturday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking them which other accolades and honours does she need to earn for India to get the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Malik’s name was omitted from the list on grounds that she has already been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna — the highest sporting honour of India. In her letter, Malik stated that she is honoured to have been awarded the Khel Ratna and that it is every sportsman’s dreams to win all the awards.

“Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and honourable sports minister @kirenrijiju ji. I am honoured that I have been conferred with the Khel Ratna. It is every player’s dream to get all the awards. The players dedicate their lives to achieve them. I, too have a dream that I get Arjuna award. Which other medal do I need to win for India to get it? Will I not get a change to win it in my wrestling career?” The post read.

Malik is a freestyle wrestler who won the bronze medal in the 58 kg category in the 2016 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal in Olympics.

Yesterday, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij had rejected Malik's claim that she got only assurances but no job from the state government, saying the wrestler was given a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore the day she landed in India.

"We gave a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore the day she landed in India (after the Olympics event)," Vij said, as quoted in a report by PTI. He added, "For the first time, on a player's request, both her coaches were also awarded and given Rs 10 lakh each. We offered her a job, but she refused it saying she has got a promotion in Railways and will work there."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja