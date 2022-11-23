Where Will Cristiano Ronaldo Head After Parting Ways With Manchester United? List Of Options For Him

Renowned striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have mutually parted ways following an explosive interview with the striker. After abruptly ending his second stint at Red Devils, the fans are excited to know what will be the next destination of the talismanic Portuguese forward.

Following his unceremonious exit from Old Trafford, Ronaldo has a bunch of options in his bag from different leagues of the world including the option of continuing in the Premier League.

Currently, the 37-year-old is serving the nation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Ronaldo is focusing on winning the first World Cup for his country.

Things turned bitter between Ronalda and United following the former's interview with journalist Piers Morgan where the striker said he felt "betrayed" at the club.

The veteran footballer will consider his future goals while making a commitment to his new club keeping in mind he will turn 38 next year. Money won't put any obstacle for the most followed Instagram celebrity while choosing his new teammates.

Here are some options for Ronaldo to explore:

Sporting CP

As per Betfair, the world's largest online betting exchange, Ronaldo will think of returning to the club from where it all started - Sporting CP. The Portuguese club are one of the favourites to sign the country's biggest sporting icon in the January window.

Chelsea



If reports are to be believed, Ronaldo may stick to Premier League with Chelsea being his favourite choice. The Blues were very much interested in bringing Ronaldo during last year's transfer window. They would again be interested in bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

Napoli



Return to Serie A is also on cards for Ronaldo where he spent three seasons with Juventus. Now, as per Marca, the star striker might join his former team's rival Napoli. Currently, Napoli are leading the Seria A points table with 29 points, remaining undefeated so far. They also lead their Champions League group ahead of Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers. With 17 goals.

Newcastle United

Newcastle is the other option for Ronaldo if he wants to continue to stay in Premier League. As per The Mirror, Ronaldo would be well compensated for stepping down to move to St James' Park, given Saudi Arabia's limitless cash reserves, though it seems Newcastle - at least at this stage - have little interest in signing him.



Real Madrid

The long association of Ronaldo with the club will ripe again as the Portuguese will perfectly fit in as the replacement of injured Karim Benzema to push the side for another LaLiga trophy.