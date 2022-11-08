‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go’: Sania Mirza’s Cryptic Post For Shoaib Malik Adds Fuel To Divorce Rumors

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s relationship made headlines in the year 2010 when the duo announced their plans to get married. Sania and Shoaib have since enjoyed a happy married life and also have a son together.

All does not seem to be well in their Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s paradise. On Monday, rumors were rife that the duo are heading for divorce and have been living separately for some time now.

Amid the rumors, Sania Mirza took to her social media account to share a cryptic message via her story. Taking to her Instagram account, Sania shared a post that read, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah".

Sania Mirza’s post fuelled the speculations surrounding her and Shoaib Akhtar’s marriage hitting a rough patch. The couple have been married for 12 years now.

Recently, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Akhtar celebrated their son Izhaan’s 4th birthday together in Dubai. Taking to his Instagram account, Shoaib posted a picture of herself, Shoaib and Izhaan cutting the cake together.

“When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you,” read the post by Shoaib Malik.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza posted pictures of son Izhaan and herself to wish her son his birthday. Her Instagram post read, “I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled :)

You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn’t be prouder to be your mumma,” wrote Sania in her post.

“You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew ..I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever,” concluded her post.