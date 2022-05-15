New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's badminton team for the historic win in the Thomas Cup 2022 by beating holders Indonesia 3-0. President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian team. 

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi tweeted. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted "India clinched the Thomas Cup. A momentous day for the Indian Badminton team that will be etched in the annals of our sports history. I congratulate our entire team on this great accomplishment. Every Indian is immensely proud today."

Also read: Thomas Cup 2022: A look at India's journey to historic gold medal win against Indonesia in tournament

Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur also tweeted congratulating the Indian men’s badminton team.

"HISTORY🇮🇳CREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with succesive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation," he wrote. 

Also Read
Thomas Cup 2022 Final: Centre, BAI announces Rs 1 crore cash award for..
Thomas Cup 2022 Final: Centre, BAI announces Rs 1 crore cash award for..

Former Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed India saying it's a dream come true.

Chief Minister of Assam and president of BAI, Himanta Biswa Sarma wished soaring new heights for the Indian men's badminton team. He also announced BAI will give prize money of Rs 1 crore to the players and Rs 20 lakhs for our support staff.

Here's how the sports fraternity reacted:

A determined Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title for the first time with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final here on Sunday.

Also Read
Thomas Cup 2022: A look at India's journey to historic gold medal win..
Thomas Cup 2022: A look at India's journey to historic gold medal win..

India dished out a performance for the ages with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

After being offcolour in the knockout stages, Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a superb show of temperament and skill.

The country's best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as it saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

In the second singles, Srikanth then produced a fine performance to outclass Asian games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the contest.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha