New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's badminton team for the historic win in the Thomas Cup 2022 by beating holders Indonesia 3-0. President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian team.

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi tweeted.

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted "India clinched the Thomas Cup. A momentous day for the Indian Badminton team that will be etched in the annals of our sports history. I congratulate our entire team on this great accomplishment. Every Indian is immensely proud today."

Also read: Thomas Cup 2022: A look at India's journey to historic gold medal win against Indonesia in tournament

Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur also tweeted congratulating the Indian men’s badminton team.

"HISTORY🇮🇳CREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with succesive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation," he wrote.

HISTORY🇮🇳CREATED !



Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup!



This extraordinary feat, with succesive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/P3bTgsdtOS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

Former Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed India saying it's a dream come true.

I've been waiting for this day since my childhood... This is called "Dream comes true" pic.twitter.com/wgUUxsgAf6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 15, 2022

Chief Minister of Assam and president of BAI, Himanta Biswa Sarma wished soaring new heights for the Indian men's badminton team. He also announced BAI will give prize money of Rs 1 crore to the players and Rs 20 lakhs for our support staff.

Soaring to a New High 🏸



Congratulations Team India on scripting history by winning #ThomasCup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament.



You’ve all made us immensely proud. Keep the flag flying high 🇮🇳@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/7wBuMUiFqZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2022

Here's how the sports fraternity reacted:

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

What a moment for Indian Badminton! 👏🏻 🏸



Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the #ThomasCup, assuring 🇮🇳 a medal!



Well done Srikanth, Prannoy, Chirag, Satwiksairaj & Lakshya. pic.twitter.com/9OlFhBBMLO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022

Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 What a great moment for Indian sport! Well done to all of you 👏 👏 #ThomasCup2022 pic.twitter.com/T7QXQemTRv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2022

A determined Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title for the first time with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final here on Sunday.

India dished out a performance for the ages with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

After being offcolour in the knockout stages, Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a superb show of temperament and skill.

The country's best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as it saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

In the second singles, Srikanth then produced a fine performance to outclass Asian games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the contest.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha