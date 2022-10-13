We've To Show Right Attitude To Get Points Against Morocco, Says India U-17 Women's Coach Dennerby

India started their U-17 Women's World Cup campaign with a humiliating 0-8 defeat against the USA but the side will look to move on in their next match against Morocco on Friday, October 14.

India colts head coach Thomas Dennerby feels the girls have the chance to bag points against the African side if they take the right decisions on the field and don't repeat the mistakes made against the USA.

“We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points. We need to fight it out--we have no other option left," Dennerby said.

“We have a team that can definitely handle the speed but football is not all about running or the number of sprints the girls take. It is also about taking the right decisions at the right moment. That was the biggest problem we faced against the USA in our early game – the girls need to put their hundred per cent on the pitch,” he further added.

Morocco lost 1-0 against Brazil in the opening match of Group A and neither India nor Morocco are yet to log a point, India stand at the bottom of the table because of poorer goal difference. A win for India would help India stay in contention for qualifying for the next round.

“Morocco are a strong team, who defends well. They are technically good with their passing game, the accuracy is also impressive.

“We have watched them play against Brazil and scoring against them will be a challenge. But for us, it is either a win or out of the tournament. The girls need to play free football and they should avail every chance that comes their way. If they are afraid to hold on to the ball, then they may lose the game immediately,” said the Swedish coach.

Coach feels that the match against Morocco is a perfect opportunity for India to make a strong showing.

“The fans felt we weren’t good in our last game. But this time, we have got a chance to handle the game in a better manner and show them that India certainly can play a better brand of football,” Dennerby concluded.

The match will kick-start at 8 PM IST on Friday, October 14 and will be broadcasted live on Sports18.