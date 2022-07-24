WATCH: Victory Dance And Tears Of Joy At Neeraj Chopra's Home After His Historic Win

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 10:07 AM IST
Celebrations broke out at Neeraj Chopra's home at the Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat on Sunday morning after the 24-year-old scripted history and became the second India after legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George to win a medal at World Athletics Championships.
The family members of Neeraj, who won a silver medal at javelin final with a best throw of 88.13 metres, were seen distributing sweets and dancing after his historic victory at the World Athletics Championships.
"We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event," Saroj Devi, Neeraj's mother, told news agency ANI.
More to follow...