PM Modi showered praises on gold-medalist Sumit Antil over a phone call after his historic win at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. He added that youngsters would be inspired by Antil and pointed that the Indian athlete has made his entire family and India proud.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Paralympian and javelin thrower, Sumit Antil, over a telephone call after the latter broke his own world record in men’s javelin F64 category en route to the gold medal on Monday (August 30). During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi showered praises on Antil and told him that he has made the nation proud. He added that youngsters would be inspired by Antil and pointed that the Indian athlete has made his entire family proud.

Congratulating Antil for his spirit of resilience at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics PM Modi tweeted "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Authority of India (@media.iccsai)

Antil dominated the show as he improved the World Record thrice in the final. He threw a massive throw of 68.55 meters in his fifth attempt to clinch the gold medal. The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015.

After winning, Antil said that he is satisfied with his performance but wanted to touch the 70-meter mark "I wanted to touch the 70m mark, but I am very happy with my performance. In one competition, I was able to break the World Record thrice. And I was also able to win the gold medal, I cannot express how I am feeling right now, I am just numb, to be honest," Antil told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, shooter Avani Lekhara also created history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha