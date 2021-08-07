Neeraj also entered an elusive Golden club of Indian athletes with just one other Olympian, former shooter Abhinav Bindra who won Gold medal in Beijing Olympics 2008.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Neeraj Chopra, the star Indian javelin thrower established himself as an everlasting superstar of Indian Athletics with his majestic 87.58 metre throw in the finals of Men's Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Chopra held his arms up in the air as he pinned down a distance of 87.58 metre to give independent India its first ever Olympic medal in Athletics, that too a Gold. The 23-year-old, thus, gave a golden finish to India's best ever Olympic performance with seven medals won in the Tokyo edition of quadrennial games.

Neeraj, who dedicated his Olympic Gold to Indian Track and Field legend Milkha Singh, hails from a humble agrarian family from Haryana’s Panipat. Chopra has consistently been an athlete of Golden finishes. He won Gold medals at the Asian Athletic Championships, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games. In March 2021, he broke his own National record by an attempt of 88.07 metres. The incredibly glorious moment of pride came on Saturday when Neeraj's throw ensured that the world addresses India's national anthem at Olympics, 13 years after Beijing Games.

India finished 47th at medal's tally in Tokyo Olympics with seven medals in its kitty, the best ever performance by Indian Olympians. India's Olympic campaign got a silver star from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, followed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), shuttler PV Sindhu (Bronze), wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver), Men's field Hockey team (Bronze), Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Bronze) and Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Gold).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan