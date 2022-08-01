WATCH: Mirabai Chanu's Family Celebrates Her Historic Win At Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history by clinching her first Gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the Weightlifting 49kg category. Chanu opened India's account in the Gold medal. In the first attempt, Chanu showed tremendous performance by lifting 84 kg. In the second attempt, the weightlifter successfully lifted 88kg. However, in the final attempt, the 27-year-old was unable to lift 90 kg. Nonetheless, Chanu exhibited a stunning performance at the event.

As soon as the news of the weightlifter's incredible win went online, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and videos. The entire nation was celebrating Mirabai Chanu's victory. Mirabai's family members were on cloud nine after her win, and videos and pictures of celebrations from her hometown surfaced on social media.

Celebrating Chanu's golden glory, her mom and other relatives were seen dancing. Several congratulatory messages also flooded social media for Chanu. From President to Prime Minister, several renowned faces wished the congratulated the weightlifter for her glory.

Take a look here:

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations in her native place Nongpok Kakching, after she wins #Gold for India in Women's 49kg category at #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/DVTKS09tpn — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Born on August 8, 1994, Mirabai Chanu hails from Nongpok Kakching village of Imphal East district in Manipur. She is the youngest of five siblings. This is not the first time when Chanu has made the entire nation proud, the weightlifter in Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai bagged a silver and handed India its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Some of her other achievements are:

Gold Medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Silver Medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, 2014.

Gold Medal in Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship, 2016.

Gold Medal in World Weight Lifting Championship, Anaheim, USA, 2017

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for 2018

Awarded Padma Shree in 2018

Gold Medal in Women Sr. National WL Championship, Mangalore, Jan. 2018

Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast Australia, 2018

Sets World Record in Clean & Jerk by lifting 119 kgs in the Asian Championship held at Tashkent, in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Mirabai created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round. She leads the race with a 12-kg gap from second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.